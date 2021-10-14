Singapore is going to hang a man for possession of two lbs of weed

Here in Los Angeles I frequently get postcards in the mail offering free weed delivery to my house. Across the Pacific Ocean, in Singapore, a 41-year-old Omar Yacob Bamadhaj will be executed by hanging for having weed.

He was caught with two pounds of cannabis in the trunk of his father's car as he was entering Singapore from Malaysia in 2018. He says his confession was forced because drug enforcement authorities threatened to hang his father and him.

Bamadhaj must have been extremely desperate to bring weed into Singapore, which has a zero-tolerance policy about recreational drugs. Singapore courts are well-known for their harsh sentences. Even a tiny amount of weed can result in a lengthy prison sentence.

From High Times: