So, who's down for the second Season of The Witcther?

Apparently, between my day job and writing a novel, I have managed to live in a cave, far from the realm of fandom and the geeky stuff that I love. Netflix is set to drop the second season of The Witcher on December 17th. As I generally steer clear of YouTube unless I'm looking for fun/interesting/terrifying stuff to post here, this trailer was news to me… so far as I can remember. I've been hit in the head a lot, over the years.

Hopefully, this time around, the storytelling will lean towards the linear. If I hadn't read the books before watching season one, I think I might have had a bit of trouble keeping track of what the hell was going on.