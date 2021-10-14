This moving collage of wind-up toys is magical

Today, I stumbled across this obscure video of unique wind-up toys and have been in a better mood ever since.

You can watch it here: Classic Antique Tin Wind Up Toys Get Together in Fairfield. The video begins by showing each antique, tin, wind-up toy up close against a white background. After all of the characters have been introduced, we get to see them all in action together, collaged against a photograph of a farm as music plays.

I love the concept of a moving collage. The person who created this video did such a beautiful job creating one. The end result is magical and I wish I had it framed as a moving picture on my wall.