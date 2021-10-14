Watch the inventor of the maglev train demonstrate magnetics

It's comforting to know that Professor Eric Laithwaite (1921-1997) former Professor of Heavy Electrical Engineering at Imperial College London and inventor of the maglev trains felt the same way as Insane Clown Posse about magnets.

His opening remark in this 1975 video is "Permanent magnets are difficult things to understand. In fact, if we're absolutely honest with ourselves, we don't understand them." This is just a posh way of saying, "Fucking magnets, how do they work?"



From Aeon: