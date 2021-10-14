What do YOU call these tiny land crustaceans?

Annie Rauwerda
Cygnus921 CC-BY 2.0

I grew up in Michigan calling these little creatures "rolly pollies" and I also knew "pill bug." I recently realized that the tiny animals have many, many more names than the two I knew— some as odd as "carpet shrimp" and "cheesy bobs." Here's a non-exhaustive list from the Woodlouse Wikipedia article.

  • "Jomits" (Cloneganna)
  • "armadillo bug"
  • "billy baker" (South Somerset)
  • Billy Button (Dorset)
  • Granny grey (Wales)
  • "boat-builder" (Newfoundland, Canada)
  • "butcher boy" or "butchy boy" (Australia, mostly around Melbourne) 
  • Bunty Nathans (Western Australia)
  • "carpenter" or "cafner" (Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada)
  • "carpet shrimp" (Ryedale)
  • "charlie pig" (Norfolk , England)
  • "cheeselog" (Reading, England)
  • "cheesy bobs" (Guildford, England)
  • "cheesy bug" (North West Kent, Gravesend, England)
  • "cheesy lou" (Suffolk)
  • "cheesy papa" (Essex)
  • "cheesey wig"
  • "chiggy pig" (Devon, England)
  • "chucky pig" (Devon, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, England)
  • "chuggy peg"
  • "crawley baker" (Dorset)
  • "daddy grampher" (North Somerset)
  • "damp beetle" (North East England)
  • "dandy postman" (Essex and East London)
  • "doodlebug" (also used for the larva of an antlion)
  • "Fat Pigs" (Cork, Ireland)
  • "gramersow" (Cornwall, England)
  • "Grumper-pig" (Bermuda)
  • "Mochyn Coed" (meaning "Tree Pig"), "Pryf lludw" (meaning "Ash fly"), "granny grey" in Wales
  • "granny grunter" (Isle of Man)
  • "hardback" (Humberside, England)
  • "hobbling Andrew" (Oxfordshire, England)
  • "hog-louse"
  • "horton bug" (Deal, Kent, England)
  • "humidity bug" (Ontario, Canada)
  • "menace" (Plymouth, Devon)
  • "monkey-peas" (Kent, England)
  • "monk's louse" (transl. "munkelus", Norway)
  • "parson's pig" (Isle of Man)
  • "pea bug" or "peasie-bug" (Kent, England)
  • "pennysow" (Pembrokeshire, Wales)
  • "piggy wig"
  • "pill bug" (usually applied only to the genus Armadillidium)
  • "potato bug"
  • "roll up bug"
  • "roly-poly"
  • "rosary bug" (Turkey)
  • "slater" (Scotland, Ulster, New Zealand and Australia)
  • "saw bug" (Dingwall, Nova Scotia)
  • "sour bug" (Cambridgeshire)
  • "sow bug"
  • "wood bug" (British Columbia, Canada)
  • "wood-louse"

All the "bug" names are technically misnomers because they aren't even bugs. They're technically tiny land crustaceans— related to crabs, crayfish, etc. The silly little not-bugs unfortunately are not as tasty as their lobster and crab cousins. They're said to have an unpleasant taste that's similar to "strong urine."