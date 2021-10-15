Chuck Tingle's latest mocks those angry at bisexual Superman

World's greatest author Chuck Tingle had a great response to the predictable right-wing backlash against the coming out of Jonathan Kent, son of Superman and Lois: he wrote a book about it.

Here's the setup for the hit new Tingler It's A Bird. It's A Plane. It's The Physical Manifestation Of My Ridiculous Reaction To Canonically Bisexual Superheroes Who Freak Me Out Because I'm An Ignorant Emotionally Stunted Bigot:

Rompo is a fanboy through and through, but while most can appreciate comic book culture in a fun, healthy way, Rompo is nothing short of a terrible person. Other than having very few friends, this hasn't affected his life much, but when Rompo discovers one of his favorite superheroes, Buckaroo Man, is bisexual, it all comes to a head. Rompo suffers a massive heart attack thanks to the news, but his life is saved by two caped crusaders. One is the physical manifestation of his ridiculous and fearful reaction to canonically bisexual superheroes which ignorantly freaks him out because he's an emotionally stunted bigot, who Buckaroo Man is based on, and then other is Ms. Meta, a T-Rex who can see through the layers of Rompo's reality and into the next. Now Rompo is changing his tune, but is coming to terms with his own bisexuality and learning to be a better person enough for Rompo to warrant his own erotica story? Or, will the meta reality of the Tingleverse come crashing down around them? This erotic tale is 4,400 words of sizzling bisexual T-Rex and living concept on human threesome action.

I, for one, am just so glad we get to live on this timeline with a real American hero like Chuck Tingle.

buckaroos knew this tingler was coming 'IT'S A BIRD. IT'S A PLANE. IT'S THE PHYSICAL MANIFESTATION OF MY RIDICULOUS REACTION TO CANONICALLY BISEXUAL SUPERHEROES WHO FREAK ME OUT BECAUSE I'M AN IGNORANT EMOTIONALLY STUNTED BIGOT' https://t.co/ajH6emWhPz or https://t.co/mls9h0LPvT pic.twitter.com/lt7OJsrRGW — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) October 14, 2021

