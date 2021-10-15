Draw a picture and this AI matches it to a movie image

Hugging Face, a company that makes AI language-and-image-processing tools, just released this little web toy "Draw To Search". You draw something and it attempts to recognize what you've drawn and match it to an image from a movie.

It worked pretty well with the "car" I drew, above, but the results vary widely. My attempt to draw a sad face was recognized — with very low confidence — as "drums", a "camera", or an "airplane" …

Drawing a star fared better …

It's kind of fun! Though I wonder whether, as with AI projects trained on badly-masticated online material, there's some ghoulish form of prejudice lurking inside this toy.