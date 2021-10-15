Free online deck of questions for an at-home date night

Designer/developer duo Amanda and Hunter Loftis created a free deck of question cards to ask friends or significant others. The questions spark conversation (What did you want to be when you grew up? What's the worst date you've ever been on?) and the site's visually appealing design is the icing on the cake.

Choose between the "for friends" deck ("funny, introspective, light") or the "for lovers" deck ("romantic, flirty, deep"). If your relationship status is complicated, choosing the deck may help you DTR.

Programmer Hunter Loftis previously was featured on Boing Boing for a fractal terrain generation project built with just 130 lines of code.