New climate change mural by Joy Division artist riffs on his famous album cover

British visual artist Peter Saville was granted the title of Commander of the British Empire in 2019 for his contributions to the field of graphic design. But he's probably best known for his 1979 work designing the soundwave-inspired cover art for Joy Division's debut album, Unknown Pleasures. You know the one.

Now, Saville has teamed up with a group of climate activists called Music Declares Emergency, and adapted his own artwork into a mural warning about the dangers of climate change: "no music on a dead planet."

The artwork can be found on the side of the Southway Housing Association building in Manchester.

Climate change: Joy Division album cover reworked as campaign mural [BBC]