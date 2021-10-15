Portland removes 'Merge Simpson' traffic sign

This is some absolutely wonderful urban art, of course, the city of Portland enjoys crushing the joy out of things and so it is gone.
Many Portlanders just thought it was neat, but city officials didn't feel the same way about a "Merge Simpson" sign that appeared in Northwest Portland earlier this week. Transportation workers took the "Simpsons"-inspired sign down Thursday afternoon, citing driving safety concerns.
An anonymous artist put up a homemade sign near an on-ramp to Interstate 405 North. The artist covered up a pedestrian crosswalk sign with a sign reading "Merge Simpson," and drew a portrait of TV cartoon mom Marge Simpson. The artist painted her face strategically below a tall, round column of foliage in place of her iconic beehive hairstyle.
The Instagram tag #mergesimpson is mostly tasteful.