Robert Durst, who confessed to murder on a hot mic, sentenced to life imprisonment

Real estate heir Robert Durst, famous for inadvertantly confessing to murder while being interviewed for a documentary, was sentenced to life in prison.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham handed down that punishment one month after jurors convicted Durst, 78, of first-degree murder for the Dec. 23, 2000, death of Susan Berman. Berman was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head inside her Benedict Canyon home.

Durst was long-suspected of the killing (itself preventing Berman from talking to police about the suspicious death of his wife)

in a 2015 HBO documentary series, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," Durst appeared to confess to the slayings. He went to the bathroom while still wearing a hot microphone, which recorded him whispering to himself: "You're caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

After killing Berman, Durst vanished and lived as a woman in Galveston, Texas, for some time, and later killed another person and dismembered their body. In that case, he was acquitted on grounds of self-defence.

In some apperances (such as the cover of The Jinx embedded above) Durst appears to wear fast-fashion contact lenses with large dark pupils, commonly associated with anime cosplay and edgy music videos and such. The speculation is that he believes it makes him look innocent and doe-eyed, but in the context of his face they have quite the opposite effect.