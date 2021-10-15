Someone made an elaborately detailed IMDB page for a fake SCREAM sequel

This week saw the release of the trailer for Scream 2022, the fifth film in the Scream movie franchise after a decade away (although there was also a TV series that was only slightly connected). According to the Internet Movie Database, however, there already was a fifth Scream film released in 2018 under the title Scream 5: The Return of Ghostface. Here's the plot description:

Now that Jill is deceased, the killer is back! When will he die? Discovering secrets of the past, and trying to defeat the killer. Sole survivors always live, eh?

That sounds vague enough to be plausible.

In addition to returning cast members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, this non-existent movie also stars Hayden Panetierre, and Anne Hathaway, and Uma Thurman, and Emma Watson, an Emma Stone, and Henry Cavill, and Patton Oswalt, and … honestly, the ambition of the casting and fake plot details for this fake movie are pretty impressive:

Scream 5: The Return of Ghostface (IMDB)