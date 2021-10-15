Texas school administrator tells teachers to provide "opposing perspective" to books about the Holocaust

A school administrator at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, "advised" teachers there that books about the Holocaust they have in their classroom should be balanced by books taking an "opposing" perspective. The district also reprimanded a teacher who had an anti-racist book in her classroom.

Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district's executive director of curriculum and instruction, made the comment Friday afternoon during a training session on which books teachers can have in classroom libraries. …

"Just try to remember the concepts of [House Bill] 3979," Peddy said in the recording, referring to a new Texas law that requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing "widely debated and currently controversial" issues. "And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust," Peddy continued, "that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives."

"How do you oppose the Holocaust?" one teacher said in response.

"Believe me," Peddy said. "That's come up."