The wild world of bitcoin erotica

Alison Fensterstock writes about a romance novel genre featuring bitcoin billionaires:

The plot of the series revolves around a secret cabal of investors who bought bitcoin when the price was in the single digits and now, in the present day — after something like 6000% growth over a decade or so — collectively holds enough of the world's available bitcoin wealth to actually manipulate the market. Each one will eventually get his own erotic book; so far there are two, with a third being teased in the Kindle store.

She also looked at author BJ Slippy's series, Bitcoin Bimbo, starring an "undercover interplanetary narcotics officer who has to have quite a lot of sex in order to chase down a cartel selling drugs that temporarily switch your genitalia from a penis to a vagina or vice versa."

There's one gloriously wacky outlier in the small collection that comes up when you use the highly scientific tactic of searching "bitcoin romance" on the Internet. This is a rollicking and dirty read by a person writing under the name B.J. Slippy, titled Bitcoin Bimbo. Set in a post-financial-apocalypse future, the story follows an undercover interplanetary narcotics officer who has to have quite a lot of sex in order to chase down a cartel selling drugs that temporarily switch your genitalia from a penis to a vagina or vice versa. The morality of bitcoin wealth doesn't come up, really, since in this world, the cryptocurrency is basically incidental to a plot that includes micro-robots that can be taken like pills (which increase sexual sensation, mental acuity and workplace productivity, as well as making semen taste like watermelon), 3-D printed strap-on dildos, and an elevator that takes you to Mars, which as portrayed in Bitcoin Bimbo seems a lot like Burning Man. But even in this wildly imaginative and porny sci-fi fantasy, our protagonist waxes romantic about the pension and benefits that come with being a space cop. Even in the 22nd century, the idea of a secure retirement is very hot.