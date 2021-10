I just sent my daughter the 2021 LEGO Star Wars advent calendar. Now into her teens, she still expects this annually.

Every year this is a wonderful assemblage of tiny Star Wars LEGO and minifigs. This year features Mando, Grogu and IG-11. Vehicles include the Razor Crest and the spaceship formerly known as Slave-1.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 75307 Awesome Toy Building Kit for Kids with 7 Popular Characters and 17 Mini Builds; New 2021 (335 Pieces) via Amazon