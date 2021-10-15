Trump now demands "Either a new Election take place" or he is "declared the winner"

On Wednesday, Trump made the idiotic threat that Republicans would not vote in '22 or '24 if "we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020." Of course, giddy Democrats welcomed this threat with open arms.

Today, however, the desperate gentleman, perhaps realizing his gaffe, pivoted to an idiotic demand instead, ending his blog post with, "Either a new Election should immediately take place or the past Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner."

It sure is fascinating to see just how many ways he can say, "I'm full of shit."

Via Mediaite