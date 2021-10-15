UK politician stabbed to death at public meeting

UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death earlier today during a gathering with local voters. Amess, 69, served his suburban Essex constituency since 1983; a 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. There's no word on the killer's motive and reportage on social media is unconfirmed.

It is the first such assassination in Britain since that of Labour party MP Joe Cox in 2016, shot and stabbed multiple times under similar circumstances outside a constituency meet-and-greet in her Birstall constituency.

Amess, a Conservative MP often in the news, was knighted in 2015 for his long service and famously dressed the part.

Younger Britons may remember him as a participant in the satirical news show Brass Eye, in which he (among many other politicians and celebrities) was convinced to denounce a new street drug that did not exist. Sadly, it's not on YouTube.