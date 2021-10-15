Watch: This dog goes from sneaky to utterly guilty when caught stealing food

This golden retriever looks pretty confident in his obviously tried-and-true-routine of pawing at and sliding a covered bowl of food off the counter and into his mouth. But before he can make a quick getaway, his human announces her presence. "Unbelievable. No. What are you doing?"

And that's when his expression abruptly changes, his tightly knitted "eyebrows" and downward stare revealing sheer guilt (mixed with sorrow, knowing he must give up the goods). The funniest part is how, even after being busted, he clearly doesn't want to let go of that bowl.