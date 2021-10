I played Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 over and over. Back 4 Blood is everything I'd wanted from their long-awaited sequel.

Gameplay and mechanics are what players of the earlier games expect. The graphics are fantastic. The game director does an incredible job of making the game always just a bit hectic and a LOT hectic when it should be.

The new card system and weapons systems upgrades are cool and add a lot.

The ambiance and story are WONDERFUL. If only they called zombie's zombies.