Enjoy this slideshow of creepy vintage halloween costumes from the 1800s to the 1950s

This video of the creepiest vintage costumes reveals how Halloween costumes have become much less scary over time. The photographs of the costumes in this video range from the 1800s to the 1950s, and they're all far creepier than anything I see today. Interestingly, there's no gore involved, like so many supposedly scary costumes today. Gore is a bore.

I love the originality of the many handmade costumes featured here. If you can't decide what to be this year, consider making your own costume and using these as an inspiration. You would surely scare any passersby if you walked around your neighborhood in one of these outfits.