How to use iOS 15 to steal your classmate's notes

Thanks to a new feature on iOS 15 released on September 20th, students can use iPhone cameras to copy and paste the notes of students in front of them. Gone are the days of cramped hands and unofficial marketplaces for neat notes! Now, all you have to do is point your camera at text, highlight the words, and copy and paste. The service can copy textbooks, notes on a whiteboard, and sheets of paper. A similar feature has existed for years in Google Lens.

students are starting to steal each other's notes with iOS 15 and it's… kind of genius pic.twitter.com/klE992DuBn — juan (@juanbuis) October 14, 2021