Learn to write like an architect

Forget the ersatz typefaces (though they be awesome) and learn how to letter in the distinctive and uniquely legible style of an architect: "Everything had to be clear because a misinterpreted note on a drawing could make for a costly construction error"
Even though digital production has made the architectural handwriting tradition less essential, I would argue learning a handwriting style is still a relevant exercise. As visual people, it forms a significant part of our personal graphic style. So, whether you're an architect, a student, a graphic designer, or simply journaling each day, developing a legible, clear, and consistent handwriting style remains important.