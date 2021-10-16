Learn to write like an architect

Rob Beschizza

Forget the ersatz typefaces (though they be awesome) and learn how to letter in the distinctive and uniquely legible style of an architect: "Everything had to be clear because a misinterpreted note on a drawing could make for a costly construction error"

Even though digital production has made the architectural handwriting tradition less essential, I would argue learning a handwriting style is still a relevant exercise. As visual people, it forms a significant part of our personal graphic style. So, whether you're an architect, a student, a graphic designer, or simply journaling each day, developing a legible, clear, and consistent handwriting style remains important.