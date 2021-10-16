Start a new career or discover your newest hobby obsession with these $20 deals on course bundles

Whether you're looking to start a new career or build a new skill for your personal use, you should always be pushing your mind to learn something new. Luckily, the internet can be your best friend when it comes to self-education. With access to just about everything we could ever want to learn through a computer, there's no shortage of skills you can learn, and you can get started anytime you want.

Take, for example, these 25-course bundles that can teach you skills ranging from coding to playing the guitar.

Coding

Microsoft PowerShell is a modern scripting language commonly used for automating the management of systems. By the end of these courses, you will be an expert in task management, active directory management, advanced scripting, and tool-making all within this powerful command shell.

All of the leading coding languages are bundled into this comprehensive package: JavaScript, C#, Ruby, Python, Raspberry Pi, MySQL, Bootstrap, and more! Over 270 hours of content will have you ready to enter the job market as a full-fledged coder with all the necessary skills.

Full-stack web development encompasses everything that goes into building a website or application from the ground up. This bundle will teach you everything you need to know to be a full-stack developer when it comes to building websites, games, and more with over 23 hours of educational content.

Java is one of the oldest and most widely used programming languages and appears to have solidified itself as a staple in modern-day coding. Master the ins and outs of Java with this bundle and learn software principles, how to ace an interview, and become an industry-ready programmer.

Kickstart your lucrative coding career with 119 hours of content on HTML, Data Science, different programming languages, and more! Programming is fast-evolving and there is always money to be made, so get a jump on the competition with this comprehensive course.

Trading and Finance

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are similar to cryptocurrencies in that they use the same technology: blockchain. This 11-hour bundle will help you break through the NFT revolution and register your own cryptocurrencies with ease.

Cryptocurrency is the newest way traders are making huge amounts of money, and Ethereum is one of the market's hottest items. Learn everything you need to know about the market with this course, and even learn about the future of the currency and blockchain development.

Have you ever wanted to get on top of your finances and start building your personal wealth? Well, now you can with this nine-hour course that will cover everything from retirement investing, cryptocurrency, trading, day trading, and more skills that will only increase the numbers in your bank account.

Professional CPA Robert Steele teaches this 25-hour course that will arm you with the skills necessary to become a CPA yourself. Statements, debits, credits, payroll, inventories, workflow, and more are jam-packed into this course.

Candlestick charts are a style of financial chart used to visually represent price movements, usually in red and green bars that move up or down. This course will make you a master at these charts and teach you to earn profits by day, volume, and stock trading.

IT and Cloud Computing

Have you ever wanted to learn how you can get into the lucrative and exciting field of cyber security and IT? Well, now you can learn everything you need with this juggernaut course that includes over 110 hours of instruction that will take you from zero to hero.

Start your journey here as an ethical hacker and learn to efficiently fix vulnerabilities and threats to secure your own data, or to help larger organizations build their defenses. Over 45 hours of content in this course will teach you pen tests, network scans, cloud security, and so much more!

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-computing service made for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through data centers. Over 40 hours of prep content from instructors Scott Duffy and Anand Nednur will fast-track your career into Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Sheets and Excel can be two of the most powerful tools available when it comes to keeping track of important data. These 11 courses will teach you to be a master at sorting, analyzing, and reporting data using these tools over 18 hours, as well as POWER BI, and MySQL.

Raspberry Pi is a series of small single-board computers built for electronics and robotics. Take these skills to the next level with over 40 hours of content that will have you building fully functioning robots in a flash.

Artificial Intelligence is how the future is being built with robots and computers taking over many of the daily tasks we used to have to accomplish by hand. This fundamental deep dive will get you up to speed on deep learning, machine learning, and how Python is being used to develop AI.

New Careers

Electrical engineering for the average person can sound like an intimidating field to get into, but this five-course bundle will break it all down in plain English. You'll build a solid foundation and one you can begin to build a new career on top of once you understand all the fundamentals of electrical engineering through this course.

Using this over 60-hour course, you will expand your knowledge in algebra, statistics, and calculus to build your way into an engineering career. You'll also touch on subjects such as electricity, statistics, data science, and machine learning.

Within just 17 hours of lessons from this course, you will be able to enter the world of real estate and make profitable investments. You'll learn REIT fundamentals, types, frameworks, and more so you can confidently enter one of the most lucrative fields for earning passive income.

FBA instructors and multi-millionaire dropshippers will assist you in launching your own personal online business that could afford you complete financial freedom. You'll learn skills such as product research, finding your customer, analyzing market trends, and establishing your Amazon brand.

Skills

Strumming, chords, ear training, scales, and multiple genre styles are all jam-packed into this 59-hour training extravaganza for the absolute begging guitar player. By the end, you'll have discovered your inner Hendrix and be confident enough to take your first musical steps outside of the solitude of your bedroom.

Drones can be one of the coolest ways to get unique videography shots with angles you normally wouldn't have access to. This comprehensive drone videography course will give you 40-hours of premium content that will make you an aerial camera expert.

We all took math in school and either loved or hated it, still, either way, it's an essential tool in our world and can come in handy for everyday living. This 50-hour course will sharpen your math skills from basic application to mathematics on Python.

If quarantine taught us anything, it's that we all need hobbies to keep us occupied during downtime. If you've ever wanted to try your hand at watercolor painting, now is your chance with this seven-course bundle that will teach you the basics, techniques, and multiple effects to use.

Sign language is universally used and can help you communicate with so many people that you may not be verbal, or may not speak your native tongue. This course will teach you everything about American sign language from the alphabet, to daily essential phrases in a simple and effective way.

