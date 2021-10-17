Enjoy 3 years of premium PlayStation Plus gaming for only $120

Every modern-day gamer knows that the only way to properly get the most out of their console is to have access to its premium online subscription service. With these services, you can reap the benefits of things like online multiplayer, special discounts and DLC, exclusive game collections, and so much more.

And if you happen to own a PlayStation 4 or 5, you can pick up three stackable one-year subscription codes for PlayStation Plus. Just use code PLAYSTATION2021 to get these codes for $119.99 — you'll also get $20 in credit that you can use in our store!

This bundle will pay for itself on day one with all of the benefits it provides. Each month, you'll receive two free games for download, and you'll get exclusive discounts and deals on games, as well as DLC. You'll also get access to fully unhinged multiplayer, so you can enjoy your games globally and without restrictions. Without this subscription, most games only offer solo play, so it's a must-have if you want to co-op with friends or compete against rivals.

Playstation Plus wouldn't be complete without cloud storage, which lets you upload saved games without taking up too much space on your consoles' hard drive. You can even keep saved character profiles and other storage-eating content on the cloud, all of which you can access on another PlayStation consoles you're logged into, whenever you need them.

As the name of this bundle suggests, the codes are stackable. You'll receive three subscription codes upon purchase that can be used all at once for three complete years of service, or you can share them with your friends and family. However, they must be used within a year of purchase.

The Sony Playstation is one of the most critically and commercially successful gaming consoles to have ever been released, and the Playstation Plus is an extension of that superiority. This premium subscription service boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Enhance your gaming experience today with this Playstation Plus: 3-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle and enjoy everything that your Playstation has to offer. Just remember to apply PLAYSTATION2021 at checkout to snag your codes for $119.99 — that's just $40 per year!

Prices subject to change.