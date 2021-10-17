Flingbot, a robot that hurls paint at canvases

Jay of JBV Creative is an engineer and artist who specializes in 3D printing to make gorgeous automata — you can see some of his models, like a handcranked marble coaster or flapping crane, at his online shop here.

Last month he unveiled Flingbot, a robot that — in a vaguely Jackson-Pollock-like fashion — hurts paint at canvases. It's made of 3D printed parts, servos, tubes, and a deformable silicone scoop made in a custom-designed mold, all controlled by an Arduino.

In that video he documents the build, and describes his design decisions — including injecting enough randomness in the robot's throwing and paint-picking parameters that it produces over 3 trillion possible combos, meaning every work of art is makes is unique.

