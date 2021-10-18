A "visionary act of generosity" creates UCLA's new Barbara Streisand Institute

Featuring a Center for Truth in the Public Sphere amongst many others, UCLA's Chancellor is really grateful for Barbara Streisand's new donation.
The press release is an odd choice when they could just have Barbara sue them to get the word out.
"Building upon her decades of work as an artist and activist, Barbra Streisand's visionary act of generosity will enable UCLA scholars from many different fields to collaborate on research that will move society forward," UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a release.
…
"The future Barbra Streisand Institute will bring to bear the full range of UCLA's social sciences expertise on the most pressing societal issues of the day, guiding policy and informing solutions to benefit all," Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences in the UCLA College, said in a release.
The Center for Truth in the Public Sphere will be the first area of study in the institute. It is an area Streisand is especially passionate about.
"While it's easy to reflect on the past, I can't stop thinking about the future and what it holds for our children, our planet and our society. The Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA will be an exploration into vital issues that affect us all … and the fact that my father, Emanuel Streisand, was an educator makes this Institute even more meaningful to me," Streisand said in a release.