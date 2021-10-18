Fake Apple event stream on YouTube actually a crypto scam

I wish someone would find a use for crypto other than scams already.
The YouTube stream has somehow drawn up to 30,000 concurrent viewers. It helps that the YouTube search algorithm is heavily promoting it, thanks to a title that includes the words 'REDESIGNED MacBook Pro, NEW AIRPODS, PRO Mac mini' keyword spam.
The profile of the YouTube account is also a crude attempt at copying Apple's official presence.
The scam is rather simple in that it promises if you donate an amount of Bitcoin to a wallet, they will 'AirDrop' you Ethereum in return. Of course, don't do this as they will just keep the money.