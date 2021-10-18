Fake Apple event stream on YouTube actually a crypto scam

I wish someone would find a use for crypto other than scams already.

9to5 Mac:

The YouTube stream has somehow drawn up to 30,000 concurrent viewers. It helps that the YouTube search algorithm is heavily promoting it, thanks to a title that includes the words 'REDESIGNED MacBook Pro, NEW AIRPODS, PRO Mac mini' keyword spam.

The profile of the YouTube account is also a crude attempt at copying Apple's official presence.

The scam is rather simple in that it promises if you donate an amount of Bitcoin to a wallet, they will 'AirDrop' you Ethereum in return. Of course, don't do this as they will just keep the money.