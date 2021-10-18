Florida is getting a Peppa Pig theme park

For $80, you can buy an annual pass to the world's first Peppa Pig theme park, which is set to open in February 2022. The British animated children's series has exploded in the US, even giving kids British accents. The show has reached such cultural relevance that this month, a fan asked Adele if she'd collab with Peppa Pig ("No!" she responded).

Designed for the preschool crowd, the new park feature six rides and playscapes, a water play area and other experiences that promise to be oinktastic.

Attractions include the Pirate Island Sand Play, a "Muddy Puddles" splash pad and a Fun Fair. "Daddy Pig's Rollercoaster" promises gentle small twists and turns while buckled up in a shiny red car. And, "Peppa Pig's Balloon" offers great views from a floating, family-friendly carousel ride.