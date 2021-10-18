Get a good night's sleep and put an end to your snoring once and for all for $65

We all know someone who is a terrible snorer or, maybe, that person is us! Either way, everyone hates snoring. The bad news is, it can be tough to stop because we aren't aware of what may be causing the snoring in the first place. The good news is, the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask is here to save your night and put an end to the snoring once and for all.

VVFLY is designed to precisely identify the source of a snore and put a stop to it. Through a process known as advanced bone conduction, it locates where your snore is coming from and senses its severity. From there, it gets to work by releasing a very small sound and vibration aimed at the source so it can physically stop it. This anti-snore mask comes with 36 levels of vibrations that can handle the softest of snores all the way up to the most intense.

If you're worried about comfort, no sweat! The VVFLY is made of an ecological, soft, high-density sponge for the best comfort, and it'll fit you like a glove so you can sleep peacefully. In addition, upon turning it on, it automatically enters the preset working mode — you won't have to fuss with any confusing settings to get it to do its job. The mask also has a full blackout front, so annoying lights won't interrupt your shut-eye.

Last, but not least, it's not enough to say that the VVFLY stops your snoring. It also tracks your sleep patterns. The companion app works as its counterpart to visually show you data on your snoring and sleeping habits. With this information, you can better adjust your sleep to prevent future snoring or even enhance your REM cycle for a better night's rest.

Start getting a better night's rest with 34% off the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask, dropping the price to only $64.99. You'll also receive a $10 credit that you can use in our store, made available to you 7-10 days after purchase.

Prices subject to change.