Give your neck and shoulders the relief they're craving with over $100 off this massager

If you've been recently injured, have chronic issues from arthritis, or are like so many of us dealing with poor posture due to working an office job, neck and shoulder pain can be relentless. While those problems may never go away completely without professional help, there's an easy way to alleviate temporary pain efficiently and consistently.

The innovative DR-HO Neck Pain Pro Complete 6-Piece Set, currently 47% off for $129.99, can help temporarily relieve chronic pain associated with conditions such as arthritis, improve local circulation and stimulate and massage aching muscles.

The Neck Pain provides relief using three types of therapy: TENS, EMS, and AMP. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, reduces pain signals to the brain by stimulating your nerves, and this device comes with multiple body pads so that you can deliver TENS to multiple painful areas around your body. Meanwhile, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) relaxes and contracts your muscles to increase blood circulation and reduce soreness.

Finally, DR-HO applies its proprietary auto-modulating pulse (AMP) therapy to target your body with varying soothing stimulations, which prevents treatment adaptation. Basically, each treatment will be just as effective as the last. Additionally, there are several massage techniques to choose from with the Neck Pain Pro, including rubbing and deep kneading, depending on the are of the body you're targeting.

Still on the fence? With an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the DR-HO's reviews speak for themselves. One user comments, "The biggest difference is first thing in the morning. I wake up a lot looser. I find having used it during the day that I'm not as tight at night either."

If untreated, neck and shoulder pain can linger for months on end. The DR-HO Neck Pain Pro's three-pronged therapy can give your body the relief it's been craving for. Grab the complete 6-piece set for $129.99, down from $249.

Prices subject to change.