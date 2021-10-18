In this simulation, spending Bill Gates' 100 billion is exhausting

If you had $100 billion that you had to spend, how would you even do it? A simulation by Neal Agarwal lets you squander the wealth of Bill Gates on things like movies, monster trucks, and the Mona Lisa. Try it out here, or spend Elon Musk's fortune here.

Gates, of course, isn't in a rush to buy 106 Superbowl Ads or 34 cruise ships. Instead, he has a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio and the world's second-largest charitable foundation. He has publicly pledged to give half of his net worth to charity. As he and his ex-wife Melinda Gates divide their assets, he loses his position as the fourth-richest person.

