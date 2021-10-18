OpenMW is an open-source reimplementation of classic RPG Morrowind

Morrowind is the most interesting place in the fantasy world of The Elder Scrolls, with its weird ecology and insular culture, and the game by that name will be 20 years old next year. Despite its age, Morrowind's fan following remains strong and there are countless projects keeping the game fresh and fascinating for players new and old alike. OpenMW is one of the most completist, a now 12-year-old open-source project reimplementing the entire game engine.

The main quests in Morrowind, Tribunal and Bloodmoon are all completable. Some issues with side quests are to be expected (but rare). Check the bug tracker for a list of issues we need to resolve before the "1.0" release. Even before the "1.0" release however, OpenMW boasts some new features, such as improved graphics and user interfaces. Pre-existing modifications created for the original Morrowind engine can be hit-and-miss.

You'll need the original Morrowind installed to play it—$15 on Steam or GoG at time of writing.