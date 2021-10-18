Profile of former yakuza member who has opened a small noodle-restaurant in Japan

Ten years ago the Japanese government started cracking down on the yakuza, a once-powerful crime syndicate. Japan's National Center for Removal of Criminal Organizations says there were 70,300 yakuza members in 2011, and only 25,900 by 2020.

New laws made it impossible for yakuza members to "open bank accounts, rent homes, get insurance or obtain cellphones," reports The Washington Post. Former members are trying to make a living in legitimate businesses, such as opening a 13-seat noodle restaurant.