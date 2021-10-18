Spectrum threatens to ruin ex-customer's credit record unless they re-subscribe

Steve Schklair of Altadena, California received a "one-time courtesy" letter from Spectrum threatening to ruin his credit record unless he resubscribed to the cable service.

"A well-established credit history will more likely allow you to qualify for lower mortgage rates, better chances for obtaining credit cards and approvals for home rentals," said the letter. "You have worked hard to build a great future for yourself and your family. We look forward to welcoming you back."

In other words, "Nice credit record you got there, it would be a shame if something happened to it."

From the LA Times: