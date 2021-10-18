The Republicans Trump hates most are out-fundraising his handpicked QOP cronies

The Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Donald Trump for his actions leading up to and during the January 6th Moron's Rebellion are out raising the candidates the Orange Menace has backed against them.

CNN:

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Fred Upton of Michigan drew Trump's condemnation for their impeachment votes in his January trial in the House. All three collected more money in the third fundraising quarter than their Trump-endorsed rivals, according to reports filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

And Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump in February, raised nearly $1.1 million in the July-to-September quarter, more than twice the $465,945 collected by Kelly Tshibaka, who Trump endorsed earlier this year. Murkowski is the only one among the seven Republicans who voted to convict the former President who is up for reelection in 2022

In addition, Murkowski ended September with more than $3.2 million in cash reserves — more than 10 times the amount Tshibaka had remaining in her campaign account