Check out this weird testcard from a 1993 satellite feed. There is something very sinister about the smiley face. I think it's the way its moving its eyes back and forth like a kit-kat klock. It looks as if it's surveilling the room. The creepiness turns up a notch when its eyes start rapidly blinking. What did viewers think when this came on their TV?
This satellite feed testcard is an eldritch horror
