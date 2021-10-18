Watch: dead whale explodes (without human)

In this footage, a dead whale explodes. Unlike more famous footage of a dead whale exploding, it wasn't the result of hare-brained humans and TNT, but of internal gases. Recorded by baffled and alarmed fisherman off the California coast, the eruption of blood and gore doesn't come with smellovision, but you can doubtless recreate the moment by leaving out a bucket of offal for a week in the sun and then having someone dump it on your desk as you play the video.