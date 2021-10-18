In this footage, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune makes a brilliant guess to take the round at its outset. Presenter Pat Sajak has just one thing to say.
Wheel of Fortune presenter has just one thing to say
Toy Galaxy covers the amazing miniseries "V"
Mousey! I will never forget when a V alien first eats a mouse live, and 11-year-old me knew Earth was in some serious trouble! 1983's OG miniseries V will always hold a special place in my heart, however having tried to rewatch it recently it does not hold up at all. READ THE REST
View hosts pulled from set after receiving positive Covid test
Yesterday on The View, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were yanked from the set by staff after their regular Covid tests returned positive results. The somewhat embarrassing urgency of their removal might be explained by the guest just about to appear on the show: Vice President Kamala Harris. The two remaining co-hosts, Joy Behar… READ THE REST
Fantastic animated pitch for King of the Hill (1996)
Hank Hill introduces the TV executives to the ensemble cast of King of the Hill. "I'd say y'all got the makings of a damn good cartoon here," Hank says. From Wikipedia: In early 1995, after the successful first run of Beavis and Butt-Head on MTV, Mike Judge decided to create another animated series, this one… READ THE REST
