Amateur diver hauls up 900-year-old crusader sword off Israel coast

Shlomi Katzin, diving off the coast of Israel, spotted a yard-long embarnacled lump and hauled it to the surface. The item is believed to be a 900-year-old sword that likely belonged to a crusader; Katzin handed it in to the Israel Antiques Authority.
"The sword was preserved in perfect condition, it is a beautiful and rare find," Nir Distelfeld, an inspector for the IAA's Robbery Prevention Unit, said in a statement. "It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but it's apparently made of iron. It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armour, and swords."