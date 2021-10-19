Book "Fillmore East" reminisces about legendary lost NYC rock venue in interviews and photos

Rock promoter Bill Graham's East Village venue, Fillmore East, was only open from March 1968 to June 1971. But in that short time, many performers played at what was nicknamed "The Church of Rock and Roll," including some legends like Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, The Who, Frank Zappa, Carlos Santana, Led Zeppelin, and Elton John (just to name a few!). Journalist and photographer Frank Mastropolo's new book, Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, takes a trip down its psychedelic memory lane.

This review seems to sum it up nicely: "(It's) a wonderful book. It's authentic. It takes me back. I can almost smell the pot in the front row." — Corky Laing, Mountain

"If you want to know about the rock and roll scene in New York City in the late '60s, early '70s, this is the book to read. Straight from the horses' mouths." Peter Albin, Big Brother & the Holding Company "I played the Fillmore East with Blood, Sweat & Tears. This book made those days come alive for me once again—the egg creams at Gem Spa, the crazy Jewish waiters at Ratner's, the Allman Brothers running around the backstage area naked while Leonard Bernstein was giving his kids a tour. And, of course, Bill Graham and his volatility and kindness. I could not put this book down. Thank you, Frank Mastropolo, for filling in some essential blanks in the history of rock and roll and bringing a joyful tear to this old veteran's eye." Steve Katz, Blood, Sweat & Tears "Bill Graham's Fillmore East remains a magical, mythical, historic music wonderland that inspired and taught an entire generation what music concerts could and should be at their very best. I've been blessed to have spent many magical nights and moments there, forever leaving an imprint of hope, dreams, and unlimited possibilities in my soul. Happy to contribute my memories to this beautiful tribute to my friend Bill Graham's magnificent, musical vision that inspired countless performers and concertgoers throughout these historic decades." Nils Lofgren, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band

