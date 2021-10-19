Donald Trump issues exquisitely nasty attack on Colin Powell the day after his death

Donald Trump put out a statement attacking former general and Secretary of State Colin Powell. It's a perfect and concise summation of everything people love and hate about Trump: falsely ingratiating, spiteful, barely literate, and so nasty it collapses reality, parody, politics and all media into a single eigenstate of pure garbage.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America



Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!