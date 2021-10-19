Facebook plans to fix everything by rebranding under a new name

Any guessses as to what Facebook's new name will be? The company wants to distance itself from its most plainly disgusting and disreputable product and will choose a new name highlighting its plans to build a "metaverse", reports The Verge's Alex Heath.

A rebrand could also serve to further separate the futuristic work Zuckerberg is focused on from the intense scrutiny Facebook is currently under for the way its social platform operates today. A former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, recently leaked a trove of damning internal documents to The Wall Street Journal andtestified about them before Congress. Antitrust regulators in the US and elsewhere are trying to break the company up, and public trust in how Facebook does business is falling.