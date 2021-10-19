French kids pay respects to Serge Gainsbourg

Rob Beschizza

French pop music legend Serge Gainsbourg was just as famous for his ever-present Gitanes and otherwise perfectly French apparence. On a TV appearance toward the end of his life, he was suprised by a choir of children in full Gainsbourg regalia—black jacket, gray wig, sunglasses, whisky, cigarette, unshaven—and brought to tears by their performance of one of his classics. Serge, of course, chain-smoked his way through the entire thing. [via Chris Floyd]