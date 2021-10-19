Once again Jordan Klepper shows he has an amazing ability to let conservatives embarrass themselves.
Jordan Klepper talks to Iowans who REALLY believe Trump won
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Trump Lost
Take 70% off this 8K drone and elevate your photos and videos to pro status
It seems like everyone and their brother is a photographer or videographer these days. After all, our smartphones have high-quality cameras that allow us to snap publish-worthy shots and videos in a matter of seconds. However, if you're looking to take a modest hobby and turn it into something truly professional, you should get your… READ THE REST
This digital nomad bundle outfits you to work and learn from anywhere
The work from home revolution has rapidly become the work from anywhere revolution. But not everything has caught up to this new style of work, including the technology that powers digital nomads. Rebel workers can find all the tools they need with the DUEX Lite laptop screen, a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, and unlimited… READ THE REST
Get a good night's sleep and put an end to your snoring once and for all for $65
We all know someone who is a terrible snorer or, maybe, that person is us! Either way, everyone hates snoring. The bad news is, it can be tough to stop because we aren't aware of what may be causing the snoring in the first place. The good news is, the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask… READ THE REST