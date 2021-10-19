Man with zero hours flying experience accidentally takes off, and barely lands

A guy bought a new plane but, as yet, had zero hours of flying experience. For some reason he was allowed to taxi his plane from one part of the airport to the other — and while doing so, he accidentally took off.

Now he had a big problem on his hand, because landing a plane is not easy, particularly when you have zero experience.

It's quite a nailbiter of a video, enhanced by the commentary by the person on the ground who shot the video:

This dude's gonna — oh my god — he's gonna stall and die. Come on buddy, get it together.

There's also commentary by a professor from the University of Leeds, describing some of the dynamics of what it takes to land a small plane like that. They don't have any interview with the newbie pilot himself, though; now that would have been interesting to hear.