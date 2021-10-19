The LEGO The Avengers 2021 advent calendar is pretty great

Naturally, LEGO would also partner with Disney for a LEGO The Avengers advent calendar.

These LEGO advent calendar sets are all pretty wonderful, and I have no idea what the whole advent thing is really about. There is Thor, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man minifigs and a lot more.

The LEGO Star Wars advent set is also awesome.

I often enjoy the minimalist design LEGO uses to keep these kits tiny and fitting into the 24 boxes in December theme.

