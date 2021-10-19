Watch: idiotic truck driver fills restaurant with black exhaust

Mark Frauenfelder

Sociopathic diesel truck drivers are fond of removing exhaust emissions equipment from their trucks to produce thick black smoke on demand, a practice known as "rolling coal."

Coal rollers delight in dirtying the air because they imagine it upsets environmentalists and liberals. From The New York Times: "Coal rollers' frequent targets: walkers, joggers, cyclists, hybrid and Asian cars and even police officers. A popular bumper sticker reads 'Prius Repellent.'"

In this video we see a coal roller who had a ball directing smoke into a restaurant filled with children.

When Trump declares himself the winner of the 2024 presidential election, he'll likely appoint to driver to head the EPA.

