Sociopathic diesel truck drivers are fond of removing exhaust emissions equipment from their trucks to produce thick black smoke on demand, a practice known as "rolling coal."

Coal rollers delight in dirtying the air because they imagine it upsets environmentalists and liberals. From The New York Times: "Coal rollers' frequent targets: walkers, joggers, cyclists, hybrid and Asian cars and even police officers. A popular bumper sticker reads 'Prius Repellent.'"

In this video we see a coal roller who had a ball directing smoke into a restaurant filled with children.

When Trump declares himself the winner of the 2024 presidential election, he'll likely appoint to driver to head the EPA.