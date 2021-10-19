Watch Nigel Farage accidentally endorse the IRA on Cameo

As a former member of the European Parliament and Brexit Party Leader whose political career largely existed in relation to the Northern Irish border, you'd think Nigel Farage would have at least the slightest familiarity with the Provisional Irish Republican Army. Apparently, he does not — as evidenced by this Cameo video, where someone paid him €87 to say "Up the RA!"

Impressively, Farage put his foot in his mouth again during a guest appearance on the Irish television network RTÉ One, where journalist Claire Byrne interrogated him about his knowledge of Irish history. Farage doesn't understand why the Irish people spend centuries trying to resist British rule, and disingenuously compares a violent occupation by a foreign nation to … a voluntary economic union with other European countries.

Unsurprisingly, Byrne is having none of it.

Nigel Farage spoke to Claire about Irish nationalism and independence.#CBLive pic.twitter.com/8Jv0M9se9y — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) October 18, 2021

Image: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 2.0)