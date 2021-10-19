Watch out! We are surrounded by 46 wars right now, according to Fox News

Folks, if you're wearing a red cap, take cover! The wars are invading! But the brave correspondents at Fox News are on it, having one helluva time on the battlefield covering at least 46 "wars" as of late. This includes the War on Christmas, War on Fun, War on Straws, War on Hot Dogs, War on Appetizers, War on Cows, War on Cars, War on Soda, War on Knives, War on, uh, Red Hats? This montage says it all, to be watched from the safety of your bunker.

The War on Christmas is just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready for the #FoxeverWars. pic.twitter.com/G9kVoKwd94 — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2021