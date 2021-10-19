Watch the GQP get duped over and over again in new Good Liar mockmentary (here's the trailer)

Remember when Matt Gaetz was trolled by a couple of adoring "fans" for being a troll? Or when posters of Trump Junior went up at a Brooklyn armed forces recruitment center that said, "I'm not enlisting, but YOU should"?

Now you can kick back and watch the pranksters behind these shenanigans, who go by The Good Liars (backed by MeidasTouch), pulling GQP-targeted stunts as they pose as red-capped MAGA folk in a feature-length mockumentary called The Supporters.

From The Hollywood Reporter: